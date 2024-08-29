Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club to Open a Second Community Investment Round in Two Weeks

August 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots and Soul SC have announced a second Community Investment Round will open on Thursday, September 12th at 10 AM PT. The club's upcoming round follows their historic 2023 Community Investment Round that raised over 3 million dollars from over 5,400 new investors, setting a record for equity crowdfunding in US sports. Inquiries have been flooding in about when another round would open. Fans from near and far will be able to become part owners of the first, purpose-driven pro sports club in the United States, alongside Rockstar Billie Joe Armstrong, NBA legend Jason Kidd, NFL legend Marshawn Lynch, and global rap star G-Eazy.

"Oakland Roots and Soul radiate Oakland pride and community purpose. I was honored to be the lead investor of the first Community Investment Round, and I'm back for more," said Oakland Roots and Soul Community Investment Lead, Akilah Cadet. "Those who invested in the first round saw the impact they had on the club and our community and we hope they are able to come back again, joining new members to collectively invest more in the future of Oakland sports."

Recent news on the Roots return to Oakland by way of the 2025 USL Championship season at the historic Oakland Coliseum has captivated a city with pride and excitement for a positive Oakland sporting future. The Club's purpose-driven approach, iconic design and vibrant game day experience rooted in Oakland culture have created a new generation of diverse, passionate fans who have embraced Roots and Soul as the future of Oakland sports. The funds from this round will support 2025 season prep including player and staff salaries, operations, and the installation of a soccer field at the Coliseum. Sign up HERE to stay updated!

"I love the team, and support cultural arts in our beloved town," said Acacia Blasian, a Round One Community Investment Round Owner. "When you grow, we all do!"

Everyone who is 18 and up, is encouraged to familiarize themselves with the opportunities, benefits, perks and risks of Community Investment Rounds. For any additional information visit Wefunder's help page or email invest@rootssc.com.he first right of refusal on all 2025 Oakland Coliseum seating options, first access to select a seat, and early bird discount season ticket pricing.

