Indy Eleven Signs Defender Hayden White

August 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven has added defender Hayden White, who joins the Boys in Blue with more than a decade of professional experience in England. White is available for selection pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed. White will wear #33.

Most recently, White saw more than 1,400 minutes of action in 19 matches with National League-side Ebbsfleet United.

Before arriving at Ebbsfleet, he played seven seasons in the English Football League's League Two. White spent three seasons with Walsall where he played in 106 matches, making 100 starts, logging more than 8,800 minutes. He scored a pair of goals and added five assists. Prior to that, White suited up for 75 matches, including 70 starts, and played 6,000+ minutes for Mansfield Town where he registered two goals and six assists.

White spent five additional seasons between League One and Two from 2014-2017, playing for League One sides Notts County, Blackpool and Peterborough United and League Two's Carlisle United and Bury. He spent the first two seasons of his professional career with the Bolton Wanderers where he saw action in England's Championship League as well as Premier League 2 with the U23 squad.

White has also played in 30 matches across Domestic Cups, totaling more than 2,500 minutes.

The Boys in Blue host Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on "Pups at the Pitch" Night at Carroll Stadium on Saturday at 7 pm.

