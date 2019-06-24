Marlins Caleb Smith Joins Shrimp on Rehab Assignment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a transaction that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m.

Miami Marlins left-handed pitcher Caleb Smith has joined the Jumbo Shrimp on a transfer of a major league rehab assignment. Smith is slated to start tonight's Jumbo Shrimp game against the Blue Wahoos at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

Smith this season for the Marlins is 3-4 with a 3.41 ERA in his 12 starts, striking out 82 batters compared to 20 walks in his 66 innings of work. Smith was placed on Miami's 10-day injured list on June 7 with left hip inflammation, and tonight marks his first start coming back from injury.

Overall in his major league career, Smith is 8-11 with a 4.28 ERA in his 37 appearances and 30 starts. His major league debut came in 2017 with the New York Yankees, going 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in nine appearances and two starts. The next offseason he was traded from the Yankees to the Marlins along with outfielder Garrett Cooper in exchange for right-handed pitcher Michael King and cash considerations. Last year Smith was 5-6 with a 4.19 ERA in his 16 starts for the Marlins before suffering a season-ending lat strain on June 24. He led all major league rookies with 88 strikeouts at the time of his injury, and the were the most by a left-handed rookie in the first half in Marlins history. Smith, 27, is a native of Huntsville Texas, and was originally selected by the Yankees in the 14th round of the 2013 draft out of Sam Houston State.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 24 active players along with Smith on his rehab assignment, and a revised roster is attached.

Jacksonville meets Pensacola for a rubber match in Monday's 7:05 p.m. contest. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

