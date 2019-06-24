Smith Stars as Jacksonville Rallies for Series Win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Caleb Smith tied a Southern League record with eight straight strikeouts and finished with 11 whiffs, and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp rallied for four runs in the eighth to beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 4-2 from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

With Pensacola (40-35, 2-3) ahead 2-0, Stone Garrett singled and Adrian Nieto walked to begin the eighth inning against Blue Wahoos reliever Jeff Ames (1-3). Anfernee Seymour doubled in Garrett and then Corey Bird notched an infield single to load the bases. After a strikeout, Brian Miller's RBI infield single tied the score at two. After a ground out, Justin Twine singled in two runs to put Jacksonville (32-43, 3-2) up 4-2.

Smith finished with 11 strikeouts against one walk in 4.1 innings. He yielded two runs on two hits in his injury rehabilitation start from Miami. McKenzie Mills pitched 2.2 scoreless innings, Tyler Stevens (3-1) added another in the eighth and Tommy Eveld earned his first save with a shutout ninth.

After giving up a home run to Pensacola's leadoff hitter Travis Blankenhorn, Smith fanned the next eight Blue Wahoos, becoming the fifth Southern League pitcher to ever accomplish that feat.

In the fifth, Mark Contreras launched a solo shot off Smith to increase the Jacksonville deficit to 2-0.

Pensacola starter Griffin Jax fired seven scoreless innings, yielding just two hits while striking out five to earn the win.

Jacksonville opens up a five-game series at Montgomery in Tuesday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. RHP Jorge Guzman (3-7, 3.89 ERA) start for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

