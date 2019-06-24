Homestand Highlights: June 25-29 vs. Jackson (TN) Generals

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves will continue the second half of the 2019 season, June 25-29, with five games at Trustmark Park against the Jackson (TN) Generals. The homestand features Bark in the Park, a Day Camp Matinee, Thirsty Thursday, Retro Jackson (MS) Generals replica jersey T-Shirt giveaway, Elvis Night and Post-Game Fireworks afterward and Scout Campout Night.

What's Chop'n

The M-Braves will turn back the clock and salute the Jackson (MS) Generals during this series with the Jackson (TN) Generals. The team will wear Generals' jerseys and hats on Friday, June 28. Signed Generals hats will be up for silent auction on the concourse during the game. Retro Generals hats will be available for purchase in the Extra Innings Team Store as well.

Who to Watch:

The Jackson (TN) Generals roster features six of the Arizona Diamondbacks' top 30 prospects: SS Jazz Chisholm (1), C Daulton Varsho (4), INF Drew Ellis (14), INF Pavin Smith (16), C Dominic Miroglio (25) and RHP Matt Peacock.

The M-Braves roster features 11 of the Atlanta Braves' top 30 prospects: OF Cristian Pache (1), RHP Ian Anderson (3), OF Drew Waters (4), C William Contreras (6), LHP Joey Wentz (9), LHP Kyle Muller (10), OF Greyson Jenista (12), LHP Thomas Burrows (15), LHP Tucker Davidson (18), RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (22) and INF Ray-Patrick Didder (26).

Prospect rankings according to MLBPipeline.com

Did You Know? The Jackson (MS) Generals (now Corpus Christi Hooks) played at Smith-Wills Stadium on Lakeland Drive from 1991 to 1999. The Jackson Generals were a Texas League Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. The current Jackson (TN) Generals have no relation to the Mississippi version and were originally the West Tenn Diamond Jaxx from their inaugural season in 1998 to 2010. The new name is reflective of the Jackson Generals of the KITTY League based in Jackson, TN from 1935-1942. The club disbanded due to the U.S. entry into World War II.

Tuesday, June 25 vs. Jackson | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Tupelo Tuesday - "Ain't Nothin But a 2-for-1 Dog" courtesy of Polk's Meat Products: 16 oz fountain sodas are also 2-for-1. Every Tuesday, fans can exchange their Polk's Meat product label at the Trustmark Park Box office for 2-for-1 tickets.

Bark In The Park - All Tuesday evening games are "Bark in the Park" at Trustmark Park because four legs are better than two! Thanks to Camp Bow Wow, bring your pup for free and enjoy the game from anywhere in the ballpark.

Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Joey Wentz (3-6, 5.51) vs. RHP Matt Peacock (3-2, 2.01)

Wednesday, June 26 vs. Jackson | 10:35 pm | Gates Open at 9:30 pm

AMR First Responders Wednesday - All First Responders/Emergency Response personnel receive FREE Field Level and General Admission tickets when presenting ID. First Responders/Emergency Response personnel receive $5 tickets to all other games with ID.

"Join Us For A Jackson" - Fans may receive (4) field level tickets and (4) 16 oz soft drinks for just one "Andrew Jackson" ($20)! Additional tickets only $5. (AVAILABLE AT BOX OFFICE ONLY)

Day Camp Matinee - Dick's Sporting Goods presents a summer matinee at Trustmark Park. What could be better?

Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (1-2, 3.16) vs. LHP Bryan Valdez (3-2, 3.89)

Thursday, June 27 vs. Jackson | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Thirsty Thursday - 16 oz domestic beer and 16 oz fountain drinks will be $2 each.

M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments - Join us on Thursdays this season for M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments presented by Central MS Corn-Hole & Good Times! Every Thirsty Thursday at Trustmark Park (13 of them) we'll have competitive tournaments outside the Farm Bureau Grill on the right-field concourse starting at 6:00 pm. Great cash & prizes to winners! $5 entry per player.

Southern Miss Night - Wear your Golden Eagles attire and receive a $5 Field Level Ticket.

Library Night - Present your Library Card at the Trustmark Park box office and receive $3 Field Level Tickets (up to 4 guests), presented by the Central Mississippi Regional and Madison County Library System.

Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Ian Anderson (5-5, 3.20) vs. RHP Joel Payamps (1-3, 5.03)

Friday, June 28 vs. Jackson | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Dash For Cash - $1,000 in cash will be spread out in the outfield, and 10 lucky fans will have 1 minute to collect as much cash as possible.

Kids Run The Bases - After each Friday and Sunday home game, kids 14-and-under are invited to run the bases after the game.

Free Fist Bump - As part of our Fan Friday promotion, every fan coming through the gates will receive a FREE FIST BUMP from an M-Braves representative.

Retro Jackson (MS) Generals Replica Jersey T-Shirt Giveaway - The first 1,000 fans will receive a retro Jackson (MS) Generals Replica Jersey T-Shirt, presented by Visit Jackson.

Jackson (MS) Generals Hat Auction: A silent auction will be held on the concourse for player-signed caps. These hats will be available for purchase in the Extra-Innings Team Store.

Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Kyle Muller (5-4, 3.09) vs. RHP Bo Takahashi (5-3, 3.19)

Saturday, June 29 vs. Jackson | 6:05 pm | Gates Open at 5:00 pm

Elvis Night - Well you can do anything but stay off of my blue suede shoes...and be at Trustmark Park as we tribute Mississippi-born Elvis Presley with a tribute artist. Our Post-Game Fireworks will feature Elvis music.

Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza - A Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza will light up the sky above Trustmark Park after the game, presented By Gray Daniels Nissan.

Scout Campout Night - Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, leaders, family & friends are invited to attend. Please place your order early to guarantee your spot before space runs out. All groups must register in advance for the campout.

Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Tucker Davidson (2-4, 1.61) vs. TBD

