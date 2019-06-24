Homestand Highlights June 25-29

The second half is underway and the Blue Wahoos return home on Tuesday, June 25 to begin a 9-game home stand with five games against Biloxi and then four against Mississippi. Here's all the fun we've got in store for the first five games!

Tuesday, June 25: Blue Wahoos vs. Biloxi Shuckers, 6:35 PM

Fat Tuesday

Typically reserved for groups of 25+, the Winn Dixie Party Deck is open to individual fans each Tuesday! For just $24, get a ticket to the game, a 90-minute ballpark buffet, unlimited soda and water, and an exclusive Blue Wahoos hat!

Wednesday, June 26, Blue Wahoos vs. Biloxi Shuckers, 6:35 PM

Fireworks, Senior Bowl Night, Wine and Sign Wednesday

Be sure not to miss a trio of promotions on Wednesday night! In partnership with the Reese's Senior Bowl, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a voucher for a free ticket to next year's Senior Bowl! Once you've got your voucher, head to the Bait & Tackle Shop to meet your favorite Blue Wahoos players for a Wine and Sign Wednesday autograph signing from 5:30-5:45. Then, grab a $4 glass of wine and enjoy the game before settling in for post-game fireworks!

Thursday, June 27, Blue Wahoos vs. Biloxi Shuckers, 6:35 PM

Thirsty Thursday

Enjoy happy hour drink prices and specials throughout the game on Thirsty Thursday!

Friday, June 28, Blue Wahoos vs. Biloxi Shuckers, 6:35 PM

Giveaway Fridays

Be one of the first 2,000 fans through the gates to take home a free Blue Wahoos Bag thanks to CPC Office Technologies!

Saturday, June 29, Blue Wahoos vs. Biloxi Shuckers, 6:05 PM

Fireworks Saturday, Ghostbusters Night, Boy Scout Night

Another three-for-one promo night at Blue Wahoos Stadium! Celebrate the 35th anniversary of the release of the comedy classic Ghostbusters with a night of ghastly fun at the ballpark before enjoying a post-game fireworks show! Local Boy Scout troops are invited to the ballpark for a pre-game on-field parade and post-game camp out on the field (more info below)!

Homestand Special

Apple Pie A La Mode is back!

Dig into warm apple pie and vanilla ice cream with drizzled caramel and whipped cream at Fish and Hits!

Come out to the ballpark this Independence Day for two days of family fun on July 3rd and July 4th at Blue Wahoos Stadium thanks to the City of Pensacola and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Fans can enjoy baseball, fireworks, food, and fun at the ballpark on July 3rd. The Blue Wahoos take on the Mississippi Braves at 6:35 PM and the ballpark's popular Party Decks, normally only available to groups of 25 or more, will be open to all fans! For just $35, fans can get a ticket on a party deck, a 90-minute ballpark buffet, a Blue Wahoos hat, and a great view of both the game and the post-game fireworks spectacular!

The fun doesn't stop on the 3rd. On the 4th of July, fans are invited to enjoy Independence Day on the Bay at Blue Wahoos Stadium, a free event for fans of all ages! Gates at the stadium will open to the public at 7:00 PM and a host of family-friendly activities will be available for free including inflatable games and the Cox Clubhouse virtual reality games. Kazoo and the team's military mascots will also be in attendance and concessions will be available for purchase. Fans will be allowed onto the field to play catch in the outfield. The Pensacola Symphony will perform at the Community Maritime Park amphitheater and their performance will be shown on the video board at the ballpark.

From the ballpark, fans will have the opportunity to watch two fireworks shows! At 9:05 PM, the Blue Wahoos, in partnership with Peter Mougey of Levin Papantonio, will launch a prelude fireworks show. Following that show, the annual Sertoma Club fireworks show will light up the bay.

Independence Day Information

Bring your Boy Scout troop to Blue Wahoos Stadium for an evening of fun including a pre-game on-field parade, fireworks, a post-game movie, and an on-field camp-out after the game on Saturday, June 29!

For more information, please call our Groups Department at 850-934-8444.

