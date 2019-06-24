BayBears Pull out Victory in Finale to Win Series

MOBILE, Ala. - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, outlasted the Jackson Generals 6-5 Monday night at Hank Aaron Stadium to win the five-game series.

With the game tied 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth, Bo Way came through with an RBI triple to put Mobile (30-43 overall, 3-2 second half) back in front. Despite blowing the save in the top of the eighth, Ryan Clark (1-0) recorded the final three outs in the ninth to earn his first win of the season.

After falling behind 3-0 in the top of the first, the BayBears rallied back to take the lead in the bottom of the frame. Jo Adell scored his first of two runs on a Brendon Sanger single, and Jhoan Urena followed with a three-run homer. Adell finished the game 2-for-4 and has collected multiple hits in nine of his 17 games with Mobile this year.

Ramon Hernandez and Jamie Westbrook hit solo home runs for Jackson (41-34, 2-3) in the sixth and eighth, respectively. The Generals left 12 runners stranded in the game.

The BayBears begin a five-game road series against the Birmingham Barons Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Right-handed pitcher Andrew Wantz (0-1, 4.82 ERA) is scheduled to make the start against righty Blake Battenfield (2-2, 4.84 ERA) for the Barons. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (Birmingham feed, subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on MobileBayBears.com, the TuneIn app, and the MiLB First Pitch app., with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 6:45 p.m.

