Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, June 24 vs. Pensacola

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp meet the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in Monday's 7:05 p.m. rubber match from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. On a Standard Feed & Seed Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day, canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. All Monday home games mean VyStar Credit Union members can get a buy-one, get-one-free ticket special by showing their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office. On a VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins at Home Monday, Dreams Come True will raise funds through ticket sales and the Launch-A-Ball promotion. In addition, every Monday game features half-price Yuengling 16 oz. cans ($3).

POTEET FANS 11 AS SHRIMP CRUISE TO 7-1 WIN

Cody Poteet struck out 11 Blue Wahoos in seven innings of one-hit ball on Sunday and J.C. Millan and Stone Garrett each homered to lead the Jumbo Shrimp to a 7-1 victory. Jacksonville got on the board in the second on Corey Bird's RBI single. Later in the frame, Anfernee Seymour scored on a double steal to make it 2-0. Millan crushed a two-run shot in the third and Garrett immediately followed with a long ball of his own to widen the margin to 5-0. Riley Mahan dropped in a two-run single in the sixth, which provided the entirety of the Jumbo Shrimp's run support for Poteet. The right-hander ceded just one hit and one walk in seven scoreless innings. Pensacola erased the shutout bid in the ninth on Lewin Diaz's RBI double.

MIAMI SENDS SMITH TO REHAB WITH SHRIMP

The Miami Marlins have announced that left-handed pitcher Caleb Smith will make an injury rehabilitation start on Monday when the Jumbo Shrimp host the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. A native of Huntsville, Texas, Smith has made 12 starts this season for Miami, going 3-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 4.21 FIP. Over 66.0 innings, the Sam Houston State product has yielded 47 hits (6.4 H/9) while striking out 82 (11.2 K/9) against 20 walks (2.7 BB/9). Smith was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 7 with left hip inflammation.

SPEAKING OF STARTERS

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 54 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.80 ERA (98 ER in 315.0 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 89 (2.5 BB/9), fanned 268 (7.7 K/9) and yielded 254 hits (7.3 H/9).

MORE LIKE A.C. MILAN, AMIRITE?

Jacksonville infielder J.C. Millan entered play on May 17 hitting .191/.203/.235 for the season. However, the 23-year-old has reached base in 19 of the 22 contests since, slashing .325/.407/.500 during that span with five doubles, three home runs, 15 RBIs and 11 walks. This 22-game stretch has seen Millan's season wRC+shoot up from 25 to 107.

THE CHICKS DIG IT

Jacksonville infielder Riley Mahan crushed home runs in each of his first two games with the club, becoming the first Jumbo Shrimp player this season to launch long balls in back-to-back games. In addition to Mahan's bombs on Thursday and Friday, J.C. Millan bashed long balls in consecutive games on Saturday and Sunday, stretching the club's home run streak to a season-high four games. Additionally, Stone Garrett's round-tripper on Sunday marked just the second time all year that Jacksonville has hit multiple home runs in one game. Interestingly, of the Jumbo Shrimp's 25 bombs this year, 18 have been hit at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

SO BABY PULL ME CLOSER

Throughout every level in the history of baseball, nearly every team expects to go about .500 in games decided by one or two runs. However, the Jumbo Shrimp have gone a combined 13-27 (.325) in games determined by two runs or fewer, including a stunning 2-12 in contests decided by precisely two tallies. Interestingly, nine of Jacksonville's last 12 games have been decided by two runs or fewer.

'PEN PALS

The Jumbo Shrimp relievers saw their scoreless innings streak end at 15 during Friday's game, but the club's bullpen has had an excellent run over the last 10 games. Over those last 10 contests, Jacksonville relief pitchers have tossed 32.2 innings with just four runs against for a 1.10 ERA. During this 10-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively allowed just 15 hits (4.1 H/9) while fanning 36 (9.9 K/9) against 11 walks (3.0 BB/9).

SHRIMP SKEWERS

Challenges have been made by Jacksonville in an attempt for a series win against Pensacola. The club will play in a rubber match Monday with the Blue Wahoos. Dylan Lee is obviously the Jumbo Shrimp's preferred closer, as the lefty matches fifth with seven saves. Turning opposing bats to ash, Lee is posting a .144 batting average against... With another sterling effort on Sunday, Cody Poteet has registered a 1.59 ERA in his last 10 starts (68.0 IP)... In the early going of the second half, it is clear that it will not be easy to win the South, as all five teams are 2-2.

