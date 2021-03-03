Marlies Get the Best of Moose

The Manitoba Moose (4-6-0-0) were on the losing end of a 4-2 final against the Toronto Marlies (6-4-0-0) on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With 7:50 remaining in the first period, Nathan Todd's rebound deflected towards Hayden Shaw and he snapped a shot past Toronto's netminder Andrew D'Agostini giving the Moose the 1-0 lead. On a Marlies man-advantage with 3:12 to go in the period, Justin Brazeau cashed in on a loose puck in front of Moose goaltender Mikhail Berdin and evened the score to a 1-1 count. With under a minute remaining in the frame, Tyler Gaudet slipped the puck five-hole on a drive to the net and gave Toronto the 2-1 advantage.

Midway through the second period, Kalle Kossila connected on another Marlies power play and added to Toronto's lead. Just under two minutes later, Jimmy Oligny snapped a pass from the blueline that C.J. Suess redirected past D'Agostini to cut the Marlies lead down to 3-2.

Manitoba amplified their offensive pressure as they looked for the equalizer and outshot Toronto by a 13-8 margin during the third period. With 52 seconds remaining in regulation, Calle Rosen found Manitoba's empty net and secured the Marlies 4-2 victory.

Statbook

Nathan Todd is currently on a nine-game point streak (4G, 7A) and seven-game assist streak (7A).

Hayden Shaw recorded his first career AHL goal.

Declan Chisholm marked his first career AHL assist.

Quotable

Head Coach Pascal Vincent on C.J. Suess (Click for full interview)

"He's playing the right way. Right now he's playing to his identity. Points will come and that's what happened tonight."

Forward C.J. Suess on tonight's matchup (Click for full interview)

"Five-on-five I thought we controlled a lot of the pace. We were playing pretty well on that. Ultimately it was the special teams battle we lost and that cost us the game."

What's Next?

The Moose face off against the Belleville Senators on Friday night at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ont. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The game is available to watch on MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE, CJOB.com/sports and AHLTV.com. Broadcast will begin at 5:45 p.m. CT.

