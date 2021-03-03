San Diego Gulls and KFMB Partner to Televise Gulls Hockey Beginning March 27

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has partnered with KFMB to televise five Gulls hockey games on CW San Diego in the San Diego region beginning Saturday, Mar. 27. KFMB is the local CBS and CW network TV station proudly serving San Diego television viewers.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with KFMB and begin this new relationship that will further expand our reach to Gulls fans and hockey fans in San Diego," said Matt Savant, President of Business Operations for the Gulls. "KFMB has a longstanding history of providing prominent news and sports coverage to our region as the first television station to go on-air in San Diego. This partnership will give our passionate fanbase more access to hockey than ever before with live telecasts of the Gulls."

The five-game television schedule will feature four home contests at FivePoint Arena at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif. in addition to one road game. The first CW San Diego telecast will take place on Saturday, Mar. 27 when the Gulls host the Tucson Roadrunners (7 p.m.). CW San Diego will also televise one road contest on Saturday, May 8 at Bakersfield (7 p.m.).

"We hope Saturday Night Hockey on The CW will become appointment viewing for new and old hockey fans alike," said KFMB President and General Manager, Alberto Mier y Teran.

Andy Zilch, Gulls play-by-play announcer, is in his third season as the voice of the club. Zilch will be joined in the broadcast booth by color analyst B.J. MacPherson, who will call his sixth season of Gulls hockey. MacPherson played 774 games of professional hockey in the AHL, West Coast Hockey League (WCHL) and International Hockey League (IHL) from 1994-2001. He was a member of the WCHL Gulls from 1996-2001 where he scored 137-208=345 points and won four Taylor Cup championships with San Diego.

Below is the list of Gulls games to be televised on CW San Diego:

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Saturday, Mar. 27 TUCSON 7 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 3 SAN JOSE 7 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 24 HENDERSON 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 1 tucson 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 8 @ Bakersfield 7 p.m.

* all times Pacific

