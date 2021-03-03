Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Stockton Heat, March 3rd

The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators will take on the Stockton Heat for the first time this evening in Ottawa.

The Sens are 1-3-0-0 heading into tonight's home opener.

Roster Notes:

The Sens will have Filip Gustavsson back in goal tonight, backed up by Cedrick Andree.

Zach Magwood, Robert Calisti, Jack Kopacka, Ollie Alsing and Tye Austin are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

This will be the first time the two teams have played each other, as well as the first time the Sens have played at the Canadian Tire Centre. This is the first of six matchups between the two teams this season.

Who to Watch:

Mark Kastelic was a round 5 #125 overall pick by Ottawa Senators during the 2019 NHL Draft. Last season he accumulated 68 points (38 goals) in 58 games played with the Calgary Hitman of the WHL where he was Captain. Kastelic has played 3 games out of 4 so far this season, and scored his first professional goal against Laval Rocket on February 19th.

Colby Williams previously spent his four-year professional hockey career with the Washington Capitals' organization after being drafted by the Caps in the sixth round, 173rd overall at the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He has suited up for 196 American Hockey League games with the Hershey Bears where he has recorded seven goals and 42 assists for a total of 49 points. In the most recent 2019-20 season, he played 31 games for Hershey, recording six assists during the shortened season. Tonight will be Williams 4th game with Belleville.

Logan Shaw split 2019-20 playing time with the Winnipeg Jets and the club's AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose. He recorded five points (two goals, three assists) over 35 contests with the Jets and seven points (four goals, three assists) and 10 penalty minutes over 16 games with the Moose. This will be his first outing as Captain, and his fifth for the Sens. So far this season he has accumulated 3 points with 2 goals.

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on Belleville Senators AHLTV brought to you by CAA, as well as on TSN1200.

