Heat Start Road Trip Wednesday at Belleville

March 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







Matchup: Stockton Heat (2-2-0-0; 3rd Canadian) at Belleville Senators (1-3-0-0; 5th Canadian)

Arena: Canadian Tire Centre | Ottawa, Ontario

Time: 5:00 p.m. MST | 4:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Tonight's game will be available on AHLTV.com.

Follow Along: For live, in-game updates, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat.

TONIGHT

Stockton looks to build on its two-game win streak as it hits the road for the first of seven consecutive contests away from the Heat's home away from home of the Scotiabank Saddledome. Tonight's game will be the first-ever meeting between the Heat and the Senators.

RUZICKA ON A ROLL

Second-year center Adam Ruzicka is on a roll, coming into the road trip with back-to-back, three-point nights. Ruzicka, who has potted a pair in each of Stockton's last two contests, is the first Heat player with consecutive three-point outings since Austin Czarnik last season on February 1 and 8.

POWER SURGE

Stockton's power play is on fire, helping to lift the offense in the two-game win streak to the tune of five scores on nine chances over the last 120 minutes of hockey. The Heat finished tops in the AHL a year ago on the man-advantage while clicking at 25.6-percent.

IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILLY-DELPHIA

Matthew Phillips has also strung together impressive outings, assisting three of Ruzicka's four markers while adding a goal of his own in Friday's series finale against the Toronto Marlies. Phillips earned AHL All-Star recognition a year ago and finished the year with 33 points in 38 games.

ANYTHING IS POSP-IBLE

Martin Pospisil had a busy day on the score sheet the last time the Heat hit the ice, finishing the game with a goal, a pair of assists and a fight - the first Gordie Howe hat trick for Stockton since October 12, 2018. It was Pospisil's third career multi-point outing, first with three points.

ROOKIES LIGHT THE LAMP

Rookies Emilio Pettersen and Mark Simpson lit the lamp for the first time in their respective pro careers in Friday's win, with Pettersen getting the scoring started and Simpson adding two goals, including the game-winner, en route to the 8-1 win over Toronto.

