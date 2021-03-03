Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Open Four-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Griffins

March 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League (NHL), open a four-game homestand tonight at BMO Harris Bank Center against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6:00. Tonight is the second of eight scheduled meetings between the two clubs.

Hogs Reach 1,000 AHL Games Today

Tonight marks the 1,000 contest and IceHogs AHL history. Through 999 games, the Hogs hold an all-time record of 494-397-55-53.

Home Sweet Home

The IceHogs open a four-game homestand tonight at BMO Harris Bank Center against the Griffins. The Iowa Wild come to town on Saturday, Mar. 6 and Sunday, Mar. 7 and the Griffins return on Thursday, Mar. 11. The homestand is tied for the longest for the IceHogs this season with their previous four-game homestand from Feb. 16-23 vs. Chicago, Grand Rapids and Cleveland.

Let's Get Together Yea Yea Yea!

Over the next six games for the IceHogs, they will meet up with the Griffins four times starting tonight. The clubs meet again on Thursday, Mar. 11 at the BMO and in Grand Rapids on Saturday, Mar. 13 at 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Mar. 16 at 6 p.m.

Home Ice Advantage

Over the past five seasons in the IceHogs/Griffins rivalry, the home team has carried the upper hand. The IceHogs are 16-9-0-0 at BMO Harris Bank Center while the Griffins are 16-4-2-2 at Van Andel Arena. The Griffins went against the trend in the first meeting between the clubs this season, earning a 3-1 win at BMO Harris Bank Center on Feb. 18.

Chicago Quartet Makes Immediate Impact

Last Friday, defensemen Nicolas Beaudin, Wyatt Kalynuk and forward Reese Johnson were re-assigned to the IceHogs from the Chicago Blackhawks and goaltender Collin Delia was sent to the IceHogs from the Blackhawks on a conditioning assignment. All four appeared in Saturday's showdown at Cleveland with Kalynuk earning two assists, Beaudin with an assist, Johnson with a shot and two penalty minutes and Delia with 24 saves.

Kalynuk Picks Up Where He Left Off

After being re-assigned to the IceHogs by the Blackhawks Friday, Kalynuk recorded two assists last night and now has a goal and three assists for four points in his first three professional games with the IceHogs.

Mitchell Approaching 500 Professional Games

Through 495 professional games in the NHL, AHL, ECHL and overseas, IceHogs team captain Garrett Mitchell has racked up 71 goals and 85 assists for 156 points.

2020-21 Regular-Season Records

Rockford: 1-6-1-0, 3 points (6th, Central Division)

Grand Rapids: 4-3-0-0, 8 points (2nd, Central Division)

2019-20 Regular-Season Records

Rockford: 29-30-2-2, 62 points (5th, Central Division)

Grand Rapids: 29-27-3-4 65 points (3rd, Central Division)

2020-21 Head-to-Head Schedule

Feb. 18 Griffins at IceHogs 1-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Mar. 3 Griffins at IceHogs 6 p.m.

Mar. 11 Griffins at IceHogs 6 p.m.

Mar. 13 IceHogs at Griffins 6 p.m.

Mar. 16 IceHogs at Griffins 6 p.m.

Apr. 10 IceHogs at Griffins 6 p.m.

Apr. 28 IceHogs at Griffins 6 p.m.

May 1 Griffins at IceHogs 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Griffins 2020-21 Head-to-Head Record

0-1-0-0

IceHogs vs. Griffins, All-Time

53-40-5-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Derek King (2nd season with IceHogs)

Grand Rapids: Ben Simon (3rd season with Griffins)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Grand Rapids: Detroit Red Wings

