Game Preview: Condors Host San Jose at 6 p.m. Tonight on AHLTV

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Condors host the San Jose Barracuda at 6 p.m. on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena presented by Grapveine MSP. The game will be broadcast on AHLTV and Fox Sports 970 AM (iHeartRadio App) driven by Three-Way Chevrolet beginning with Condors Countdown at 5:45 p.m.

PROMOTIONS

HOUCHIN BLOOD BANK GAME NIGHT JERSEY RAFFLE: Purchase your raffle tickets for just $10 for a chance to win a game-worn, signed Vincent Desharnais jersey.

BIG BRAND TIRE FIRST GOAL CHALLENGE: Enter on the team's Facebook page starting at noon for your chance to win a complimentary oil change.

YOU WIN WHEN THE CONDORS WIN THANKS TO SAMCO: When the Condors win, screenshot the winning image on the team's Instagram story and bring to any Bakersfield SAMCO location for a complimentary 20 oz. icee or fountain soda within 24 hours.

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors and San Jose Barracuda meet for the first of 10 matchups on the season. It is game three of a four-game homestand for the Condors who have wins over San Diego and Henderson so far during the stretch.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield shut out Henderson, 3-0, 11 days ago behind a 22-save performance from G Stuart Skinner. LW Tyler Benson had two assists and C Ryan McLeod scored for the second straight night.

San Jose opened their home portion of the season with back-to-back wins over Ontario over the weekend. Following a 6-3 win on Saturday, the Barracuda notched a 3-1 win on Sunday. RW Joachim Blichfeld had two goals and stretched his team lead to six on the season. G Josef Korenar stopped 19 shots for his second win of the season.

SEVEN OUT

Bakersfield and San Jose will see each other seven times in the month of March. The teams were supposed to start their season series last Thursday in San Jose, but COVID-19 protocols affecting the Barracuda postponed that contest til May.

GAMBARDELLA OUT TO A QUICK START

RW Joe Gambardella carries a three-game point streak into action tonight with five points (1g-4a) over that span.

UNDERLYING NUMBERS

Bakersfield is among the league leaders in shots created and shots suppressed this season. The team is second in shots for at 35.14 a night and in shots allowed at just 25.00 a contest. Last game, the Condors doubled up Henderson 44-22.

GILDON ASSIGNED BY FLORIDA

D Max Gildon was assigned by the Florida Panthers (NHL) last week to Bakersfield. The 2017 third round pick led the University of New Hampshire in scoring as a Junior last year.

CONDORS NOTES

The Condors are the second-least penalized team in the AHL at just 6.14 penalty minutes a night... Bakersfield has opened the scoring in five of its seven games... G Stuart Skinner's shutout was his second in the AHL. He has stopped 44 of his last 45 over the past two games and has started four straight... C Brad Malone has points in three straight (1g-2a)... LW Tyler Benson has four points (1g-3a) over the last three games.

BARRACUDA NOTES

RW Joachim Blichfeld is tied for third in the AHL in goals with six. He has five goals in his last three games... F Kurtis Gabriel had three points (2g-1a) over the weekend including a Gordie Howe Hat Trick in Saturday's 6-3 win.

CONDORS LIVE ON 23 ABC ON SATURDAY AT 3 P.M.

