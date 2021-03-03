Silver Knights Sign Goaltender Christopoulos

March 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, March 3, that the team has signed goaltender Billy Christopoulos to a professional tryout agreement.

Christopoulos, 27, has appeared in 11 games this season with the ECHL's Indy Fuel, posting a 6-4-0 record with a 2.13 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage, and one shutout. In 2019-20 with the Toledo Walleye, Christopoulos led the ECHL with a .932 save percentage and was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team.

In two professional seasons, both in the ECHL, Christopoulos has appeared in 41 games with the Fuel, Walleye, and South Carolina Stingrays. His career record is 30-7-3, with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .929 save percentage, and two shutouts.

The Raleigh, North Carolina native played four seasons of Division I college hockey at the Air Force Academy from 2015-19. In 93 NCAA games, Chirstopoulos was 42-35-11 with a 2.29 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage, and eight shutouts.

He was named the Atlantic Hockey Association's (AHA) Goaltender of the Year in 2018 and 2019, as well as a member of the conference's Third All-Star Team in 2018 and First All-Star Team in 2019. He was a member of AHA conference championship teams in 2017 and 2018 with the Air Force Academy and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player in 2018.

Billy Christopoulos, Goaltender

Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

Height: 6-2

Weight: 193 lbs.

Age: 27

Notes:

Has appeared in 11 games with the ECHL's Indy Fuel this season, posting 6-4-0 record with a 2.13 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage, and one shutout

Career ECHL record is 30-7-3, with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .929 save percentage, and two shutouts

Member of 2019-20 ECHL All-Rookie Team and led ECHL in save percentage (.932)

Played four NCAA season at the Air Force Academy, with a record of 42-35-11, a 2.29 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage, and eight shutouts.

AHA Conference Champion at Air Force Academy in 2017 and 2018

AHA Tournament Most Valuable Player in 2018

AHA Goaltender of the Year in 2018 and 2019

AHA Third All-Conference Team in 2018 and First All-Star Team in 2019

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.