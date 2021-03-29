Marlies Down Heat 4-3 for Second Straight Win

SCORING SUMMARY

Stockton: A. Ruzicka (8) (Z. Leslie, G. Estephan), C. Beck (1) (B. Froese), C. Mackey (3) (M. Philips, G. Gawdin)

Goaltender: A. Zagidulin (22/26)

Toronto: N. Petan (3) (K. Agostino, R. McCourt), T. Liljegren (2) (K. Agostino, N. Hoefenmayer), T. Gaudet (6) (Unassisted), A. Brooks (4) PP (S. Der-Arguchintsev, K. Kossila)

Goaltender: J. Woll (21/24)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Nic Petan opened the scoring at 4:27 of the first period. Petan has a point (3-2-5) in each of his four games.

Timothy Liljegren scored at 9:01 of the second period. Liljegren has eight points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 12 games this season with the Marlies.

Tyler Gaudet scored at 16:54 of the second period. Gaudet has 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists) in 17 games with the Marlies.

Adam Brooks scored on the power play at 4:03 of the third period. This was Brooks' ninth career game-winning goal which ties him for ninth in Marlies history. He has 13 points (4 goals, 9 assists) in 17 games.

Kenny Agostino recorded the primary assists on Petan's first period goal and Liljegren's second period goal. He has points (1-5-6) in four consecutive games. He is tied for 13th in the league in assists (10). Agostino has 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists) in 12 games with the Marlies.

Riley McCourt registered the secondary assist on Petan's first period goal. This was McCourt's first professional point.

Noel Hoefenmayer picked up the secondary assist on Liljegren's second period goal. This was Hoefenmayer's first professional point.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev had the primary assist on Brooks' third period goal. This was his first career AHL point in his first AHL game.

Kalle Kossila recorded the secondary assist on Brooks' third period goal. Kossila has eight points (1 goal, 7 assists) in 12 games this season.

Joseph Woll stopped 21 of the 24 shots he faced. He is now 3-2-0-0 on the season with a 2.91 goals against average and 0.899 save percentage.

OF NOTE...

Toronto went 0-for-0 on the penalty kill and 1-for-4 on the power play.

Toronto had a 26-24 edge in shots in all situations. Kenny Agostino led the Marlies with four shots on goal.

The Marlies are 9-8-0-1 against Canadian Division opponents and 3-4-0-0 against the Stockton Heat.

RECORD WHEN...

The Marlies are 4-1-0-0 when leading after the first period and 2-1-0-0 when tied after the second period.

Toronto is 5-6-0-0 when outshooting their opponent.

The Marlies are 3-0-0-0 in Monday games and are 5-4-0-1 in March.

MARLIES LEADERS

Goals: J. Anderson, T. Gaudet (6)

Assists: K. Agostino (10)

Points: T. Gaudet (15)

PPG: A. Brooks (3)

Shots: J. Anderson (41)

+/-: T. Gaudet (+15)

PIMS: R. Clune, S. Sabourin (22)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On today's game:

There were definitely some positive sequences in this game. The guys looked confident making plays. Really the guys away from the puck, to support the puck and to work to support the puck carrier was the key tonight.

On the Marlies defence:

It continues to build and get strong. We had a pretty young D-corp tonight that stepped up in a big way and logged a lot of minutes, did a lot of good things, continue to learn and grow. Tonight was a really good step in the right direction for a lot of those guys. The first period was a really strong effort by the entire team. Our forwards were really working back and tracking hard, making sure there were five at the line, five back in our return to D-zone. We found our way out of the D-zone effectively and much quicker than we had in some past games so it was good to see the team effort on that side of the puck.

On Semyon Der-Arguchintsev's debut:

Really solid. He had a big impact on our power play goal, made a lot of good plays to the middle of the rink. He's really smart, slippery skill, can find his teammates and elevates his teammates with his puck movements. That was a strong showing for him for his first game.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Mar. 29 Timothy Liljegren (D) - Returned on loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Mac Hollowell (D) - Returned on loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Scott Sabourin (RW) - Returned on loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Calle Rosen (D) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Martin Marincin (D) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Mar. 28 Ian Scott (G) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Veini VehvilÃ¤inen (G) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Mar. 27 Kristians Rubins (D) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Timothy Liljegren (D) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL)

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

March 31 vs. Stockton - 7:00 p.m.

April 3 vs. Belleville - 3:00 p.m.

April 9 vs. Stockton - 7:00 p.m.

April 10 vs. Laval - 3:00 p.m.

April 17 at Laval - 1:00 p.m.

