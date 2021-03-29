Eagles Recall Forwards Barron and Lewis from ECHL

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliates of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled forwards Travis Barron and Ty Lewis from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Barron has already appeared in four AHL games this season with the Eagles and has notched three assists in nine contests with the Grizzlies. Lewis returns to Colorado having skated in four games already with the Eagles. He has also collected two goals and eight assists in 14 ECHL games with Utah.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles return home to take on the Bakersfield Condors at on Friday, April 2nd at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

