Increased Capacity Announced for Roadrunners Games

March 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes have announced that social distanced arena capacity at Tucson Arena will increase to 1,150 fans starting with Friday's game against Henderson at 7 p.m.

The Roadrunners previously welcomed 650 fans-per-game, or ten-percent of arena capacity for hockey for games on March 16, 17, 20 and 21. 1,150 fans is approximately 18-percent of Tucson Arena capacity. Tucson will open a five-game home stand Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with 650 fans.

Available tickets for games on games on Friday, April 2; Saturday, April 3; Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10 will go on sale Tuesday at 12 p.m. at TucsonRoadrunners.com/WelcomeBack.

"We were extremely pleased with the game day experience at our last four games," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "Along with the Tucson Arena, City of Tucson and Pima County Health Department, we have decided that we still will be able to maintain all health and safety standards with this increased capacity. We thank our fans for their cooperation. It has taken everyone coming together to be one of the few AHL teams to have welcomed fans back to the arena. We know our team will once again be boosted by this additional home ice advantage. They are very excited about this news."

Fans will still be required to wear face coverings at all times in the arena unless actively eating or drinking, have their temperature taken upon entering the arena and be required to fill out an online pre-health screening form prior to arriving at the arena.

All current health and safety guidelines will remain in place at games including: social distanced seating, specific entry and entrances based on section and strictly follows all health and safety guidelines currently in place.

Roadrunners Season Ticket Members will be given top priority to return to games with the limited capacity. Any game tickets not used by Season Ticket Members will be advertised in advance for the general public to purchase.

Fans are encouraged to follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter while also regularly visiting TucsonRoadrunners.com or more information on how to attend games LIVE. In addition, the entire Roadrunners season is available on AHL-TV, presented by AMR, and select games are available on The CW Tucson, the television home of the Roadrunners.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.