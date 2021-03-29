Hershey's Philippe Maillet Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Hershey Bears forward Philippe Maillet has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 28, 2021.

Maillet made his Bears season debut last week and recorded eight points and a plus-8 rating in three games, all Hershey victories.

Assigned to the Bears after more than two months with the parent Washington Capitals, Maillet registered five assists in a 6-2 win at Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night. He scored a goal and assisted on the game-winner in Friday's 3-1 victory at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and tallied another assist as the Bears beat the Penguins at home on Sunday, 3-1. Maillet was on the ice for 11 of Hershey's 12 goals scored last week, and none of their goals allowed.

A fourth-year pro from Lachenaie, Que., Maillet was the Bears' leading scorer in 2019-20 with 44 points in 61 games, and has totaled 54 goals and 92 assists for 146 points in 204 career AHL contests with Hershey and Ontario. Maillet, who played four seasons of junior hockey with Victoriaville (QMJHL) and four seasons at the University of New Brunswick, signed with Washington as a free agent on July 1, 2019, and has appeared in one game with the Capitals this season, making his NHL debut on Feb. 7, 2021.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Maillet will receive an etched crystal award from CCM.

