Maillet Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League announced today that Hershey Bears forward Philippe Maillet has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 28, 2021.

Maillet made his Bears season debut last week and recorded eight points and a +8 rating in three games, all Hershey victories. Assigned to the Bears after more than two months with the parent Washington Capitals, Maillet registered five assists in a 6-2 win at Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night. He became the first Bear to post five assists in a game since Jeff Taffe in 2013, and Maillet's five helpers were a career-best.

Maillet followed up that performance Friday, scoring a goal and assisting on the game-winner in a 3-1 victory at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and then tallied another assist as the Bears beat the Penguins at home on Sunday, 3-1. Maillet was on the ice for 11 of Hershey's 12 goals scored last week, and none of their goals allowed.

Maillet was the Bears' leading scorer in 2019-20 with 44 points in 61 games, and has totaled 54 goals and 92 assists for 146 points in 204 career AHL contests with Hershey and Ontario. Maillet, who played four seasons of junior hockey with Victoriaville (QMJHL) and four seasons at the University of New Brunswick, signed with Washington as a free agent on July 1, 2019, and has appeared in one game with the Capitals this season, making his NHL debut on Feb. 7, 2021.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Maillet will receive an etched crystal award from CCM.

Maillet has also been recognized as Hershey's PSECU Player of the Week for his strong play.

