Cholowski and Brome Reassigned from Detroit's Taxi Squad

March 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Dennis Cholowski

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Dennis Cholowski(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday reassigned left wing Mathias Brome and defenseman Dennis Cholowski to the Grand Rapids Griffins from their taxi squad and reassigned left wing Givani Smith to their taxi squad from the Griffins.

Brome, 26, has registered one goal and eight penalty minutes in 24 appearances during his first season in North America with the Red Wings. He skated in 52 games for Orebro HK in the Swedish Hockey League in 2019-20, where he led the team in assists and points with an SHL career-high 43 points (17-26-43), a plus-10 rating and 22 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 183-pound winger also finished among SHL league leaders in goals (T7th), assists (7th) and points (6th) in his third season in the league. A native of Orby, Sweden, Brome spent his first two SHL seasons with Mora IK after helping the club earn a promotion in 2016-17 out of the second-tier Allsvenskan, in which he led the team with 49 points (18-31-49) and led the league with a plus-23 rating. In 156 total SHL games between Mora and Orebro, Brome has produced 99 points (41-58-99) and 58 penalty minutes and added six points (5-1-6) and 24 penalty minutes in 10 postseason games.

Cholowski, 23, has played two games with Detroit this season, averaging 14:26 in ice time, while also contributing eight points (3-5-8) in 11 games with the Griffins. Over three seasons as a pro, Cholowski has totaled 67 games as a Griffin (6-27-33) and 90 more as a Red Wing (9-15-24). Last season, the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft contributed eight points (2-6-8) in 36 games with the parent club and another 13 (3-10-13) in 30 contests with Grand Rapids.

Smith, 23, has appeared in eight games with the Red Wings this season, contributing four points (1-3--4), 11 PIM and an even rating in 9:54 average time on ice. A second-round pick (46th overall) of Detroit in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, the Toronto native has skated in 29 NHL contests over the last two seasons, recording seven points (3-4--7) and 20 PIM. Smith has eight points (4-4--8) and 15 PIM in 11 games for Grand Rapids this season and is currently riding a three-game point streak (3-4--1). He logged 37 games with Grand Rapids in 2019-20, leading the club with 75 PIM while scoring 19 points (9-10--19).

The Griffins will continue their six-game road trip this Thursday when they visit the Chicago Wolves at 3 p.m. EDT. Fans can watch the game via a subscription to AHLTV or tune in to ESPN 96.1 FM.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.