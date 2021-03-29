American Hockey League, HockeyTech Extend Partnership with Multi-Year Agreement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass./WATERLOO, Ont. ... The American Hockey League and HockeyTech announced an extension of their multi-year technology partnership to provide the league with digital tools to enhance operations and fan engagement.

The technology partnership extends the utilization of HockeyTech's LeagueStat live scoring and stats system, the operation of the AHL league website and mobile app, as well as the management of the flagship AHLTV streaming service. Additionally, HockeyTech will provide near zero-latency video streams for AHLTV, enabling the league's entry into sports betting.

"We are excited to continue our successful relationship with HockeyTech," said Scott Howson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Hockey League. "Since its launch, AHLTV has met and surpassed the goals we set for delivering a high-quality experience for fans, teams and other important stakeholders. HockeyTech has worked closely with us to improve the user experience on all of our digital platforms and we look forward to continuing to grow with them in the years ahead."

"We're very pleased to extend our long-term relationship with the AHL, and we take great pride that the AHL entrusts us by using all of HockeyTech's services, most recently, their decision to use HockeyTech to build and operate AHLTV," stated HockeyTech CEO Stu Siegel. "We are also very excited to be assisting the AHL in their entry into sports betting through a new partnership with Genius Sports, delivering our near zero-latency game video streams."

HockeyTech worked diligently with the AHL and Genius Sports to develop ground-breaking technology to be able to deliver near-zero latency game video streams, enabling the AHL to enter the sports betting industry. All AHLTV game streams will flow through HockeyTech's back-end and be delivered to Genius Sports for distribution to their sports betting partners.

With many sports betting sites now offering live in-game betting options, having a reliable near zero-latency video feed is critical to minimize chances of unfair advantages. The technology developed by HockeyTech provides a near-instant video stream, bridging the gap between fans in the arenas and those watching around the world.

