Heat Meet Marlies Monday in Toronto

March 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







Monday, March 29, 2021

Matchup: Stockton Heat (9-7-1-0; 2nd Canadian) at Toronto Marlies (8-8-0-1; 3rd Canadian)

Arena: Coca-Cola Coliseum | Toronto, ON

Time: 12:00 p.m. MT | 11:00 a.m. PT

Broadcast: Today's game will be available on AHLTV.com.

Follow Along: For live, in-game updates, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat.

TODAY

Stockton looks to build on a dominant performance Saturday, a 7-1 win over the Belleville Senators in the second game of a seven-game road trip. The Heat scored early and often through the first two periods of play en route to the blowout win, with 11 skaters registering a point and seven different players lighting the lamp. Monday's game is the first of two in Toronto between the divisional foes.

PHILP ON FIRE

Luke Philp is enjoying a heater, the second forward having tallied five goals in the last eight games and one in each of the past two. Philp has points in three straight, seven of the last eight and nine of the last 11 games for Stockton as he has become a consistent contributor for a top-10 offense in the AHL.

MARLIES & ME

After a pair of setbacks to start the season series, the Heat have rattled off four consecutive wins over the Marlies. In the last four meetings, Stockton has outscored Toronto by a 21-7 total while holding the Marlies scoreless on 16 trips to the man-advantage contrasted to the Heat potting seven power play goals on 16 opportunities.

BIG MAC

Connor Mackey had a day at the office on Saturday, recording his second multi-point effort with a goal, two assists and a plus-5 rating to help guide the Heat to a win over the Belleville Senators. Mackey leads all active Heat defensemen with five points through four matchups with the Marlies.

TO AND FRO

Byron Froese has made scoring goals a habit since rejoining the Heat at the start of the team's series against Laval, with the captain notching three through six games with Stockton - lighting the lamp every second game. Froese is coming off a career season with the Heat in 2019-20 in which he tallied 42 points in 46 games, matching his highest-scoring season set in 2014-15 with Toronto.

ON THE BOARD

Colton Poolman, Greg Moro and Giorgio Estephan each recorded their first goals with the Heat in Saturday's game, with Poolman's and Moro's goals being the first of their respective professional careers. Kris Bennett also notched his first points with the Heat, finishing the 7-1 win with two assists.

American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2021

