Marksmen Sign Justin Daly, Troy Kobryn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the signing of forward Justin Daly and goaltender Troy Kobryn Tuesday.

Daly, 24, is in his first season of professional hockey and has spent time with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats. From Delano, Minnesota, Daly has scored at nearly a point-per-game pace with Blue Ridge and has 3 goals in 6 SPHL games so far.

"Justin brings good offensive instincts and has produced when he has had opportunities in this league," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers.

Kobryn, 24, started the season with Fayetteville and has spent time with Knoxville and Pensacola. In 7 appearances, Kobryn has put up a .904 save percentage.

"Troy is a competitor that makes saves and is hungry to prove himself in this league," said Cruthers. "We had him here in training camp and we are excited for his return."

The Marksmen return to the Crown Coliseum Friday, February 2 for Faith and Family Night presented by Manna Church at 7PM.

