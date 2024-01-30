SPHL Announces Suspension
January 30, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspension:
Evansville's Jordan Spadafore
Evansville's Jordan Spadafore has been suspended three games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 159, Birmingham at Evansville, played on Friday, January 26.
Spadafore was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing at 17:29 of the second period.
Spadafore sat out Evansville's game against Birmingham on January 27 and will miss upcoming games against Quad City (February 1) and Knoxville (February 2).
