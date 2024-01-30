Dawgs Sign Hall, Marcinkevics and Leonard Called Up

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that the team has signed forward Hunter Hall. Additionally, forward Dominiks Marcinkevics has been called up to the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder, and forward Steven Leonard has been called up to the ECHL's Reading Royals.

Hall joins the Dawgs from the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats, and will make his first SPHL appearance this weekend. The six-foot-four rookie has nine goals, 13 assists, and 22 penalty minutes in 27 games this season for Blue Ridge. Prior to his pro career, the 25-year old forward played his college hockey at New England College (NCAA-DIII) for four years, recording 13 goals, 27 assists, and 113 penalty minutes in 74 career games played. Hall was also teammates with fellow Dawg C.J. Valerian for three seasons. The Moorhead, Minnesota native will wear the number 48 for Roanoke.

Marcinkevics is in his second season with the Dawgs, and has been lighting it up this season. The five-foot-nine winger has 10 goals, 14 assists, a plus-three rating, and three game-winning goals (including two in OT) in 31 games played this year. Last season as a rookie, Marcinkevics tallied 10 goals, 22 assists, and a plus-12 rating in 53 regular season games before adding one assist over five games during Roanoke's run to the President's Cup title. Marcinkevics will join former Dawg Travis Broughman for the first-place Thunder in the North Division. The Riga, Latvia native previously suited up for teams in the NAHL, EHL, and NCDC before his professional career began.

Leonard will go on his second ECHL call-up of the season as he heads to Reading. The fourth-year pro has played in 143 regular season pro games across the ECHL, SPHL, and FPHL since 2020. The five-foot-ten forward joined his twin brother, Sean, in Roanoke this past offseason after previous stops last season with Danbury (FPHL), Pensacola (SPHL), and Iowa (ECHL). In 26 games for the Dawgs this season, the Rockaway Park, New York native has tallied seven goals, five assists, and a team-high five fighting majors.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Peoria Rivermen on Thursday night, February 1 at 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Single game tickets for home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Group tickets and other ticket packages are on sale now by contacting the Dawgs' front office.

