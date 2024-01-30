Havoc Sign Bond

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of forward Jackson Bond.

Bond, 27, has appeared in 33 games for the Mississippi Sea Wolves (FPHL) this season, scoring 13 goals and assisting on 18. He's also earned 65 penalty minutes.

"Jackson is a quick and skilled player that should fit in nicely with our group, " stated Head Coach Stuart Stefan. "We are excited to give him an opportunity to prove himself."

Bond will travel with the team as they head to Quad City this weekend. Bond and the Havoc will be back on February 9th and 10th CLICK HERE to get your tickets!

