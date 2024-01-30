Rivermen Trade Hulton and Blaszczak to Macon, Sign Jayson Dobay

PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen have made several roster moves this week in preparation for their three-game series against Roanoke and Fayetteville. They have traded forwards Hayden Hulton and Brennan Blaszczak to the Macon Mayhem in exchange for the rights to forward Aaron Aragon who is currently playing with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL. In addition, the Rivermen have officially signed defenseman Jayson Dobay who was acquired in early January from Pensacola, and have announced the return of Ryan Nolan to the active roster from the Injured Reserve.

Hulton and Blaszczak played 26 and 16 games for the Rivermen respectively this season. They contributed a combined 15 points between the two (two goals, 13 assists).

Aaron Aragon, a native of Whittier, California, is in the second year of professional hockey with this season being played exclusively in the ECHL with the Idaho Steelheads and the Utah Grizzlies. Aragon played in 42 games in the SPHL last season and netted 39 points (19 goals, 20 assists).

Jayson Dobay, acquired by Peoria in January from Pensacola, started the season in Florida, netting six points (one goal, five assists) in 12 games from the blue line. Dobay played 11 games in the ECHL with the Maine Mariners. Dobay played Division III college hockey at Utica College from 2020-2023.

The Rivermen also announced today that Ryan Nolan has returned off of the Injured Reserve List. Nolan has played in 10 games this season and has notched 12 points (eight goals, four assists), his last action was against Quad City on December 14.

Peoria is on the road this week as they travel to Roanoke for a Thursday evening contest on February 1 before heading to North Carolina for a Friday-Saturday set against the Fayetteville Marksmen on February 2 and 3. Face-off for Thursday's game is set for 7:05 pm Eastern while Friday's contest is set for a 7:00 Eastern puck drop. Saturday's game will take place at 6:00 pm Eastern.

