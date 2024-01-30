Buster Larsson Earns Player of the Week

January 30, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Southern Professional Hockey League has named F Buster Larsson, Warrior Player of the Week.

Larsson has earned 17 points in 16 games with the Havoc since being traded from the Fayetteville Marksmen. Last weekend, he scored twice while assisting on three goals.

"Buster has bought in and is seeing the rewards, " stated Head Coach Stuart Stefan. "We're excited to see our guys get rewarded."

