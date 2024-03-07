Mariners Sign Forward Bennett Stockdale

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners added a forward out of the collegiate ranks, announcing the signing of Bennett Stockdale on Thursday. Stockdale just finished up his NCAA DIII career with SUNY Plattsburgh.

A native of Ottawa, ON, Stockdale was the Plattsburgh Cardinals leading scorer in all three of his seasons with the program. Transferring from Division I Alabama-Huntsville after his 2020-21 freshman season, Stockdale averaged over 30 points per season for Plattsburgh. This past season, he posted 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists) in 28 games, a career high. In 2023, Stockdale was named to the SUNYAC All-Tournament Team, as the Cardinals captured the conference title.

The 24-year-old forward played junior hockey in the Central Canada Hockey League for the Kanata Lasers, and then in the North American Hockey League with the Johnstown Tomahawks, where he was an assistant captain.

Stockdale becomes the second Plattsburgh alumnus to sign with the Mariners, following forward Dillan Fox (2019-20).

