Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Mitchell Gibson has been re-assigned by Washington from South Carolina to Hershey. He will join the Bears in Charlotte ahead of their two-game series against the Checkers this weekend.

Gibson, 24, is in his first season of professional hockey. He is 18-11-1-1 with the Stingrays and has a 2.35 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He has the fourth-best goals-against average in the ECHL and is tied for the league lead with three shutouts this season. He has also made some offensive contributions, scoring a goal on December 1 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates and tallying an assist on February 23 against the Norfolk Admirals.

Gibson has made two AHL starts for Hershey and won both. His 1.92 goals-against average is the eighth-best among goalies that have played in the AHL this season.

Before turning pro, Gibson spent the last four seasons playing college hockey for the Harvard University Crimson. He went 45-25-6 in 80 NCAA games. In his junior and senior seasons, Gibson helped the Crimson reach the 16-team NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Tournament.

The Stingrays return to action on Saturday, March 9, for a 7:00 pm tilt in Savannah against the Ghost Pirates.

