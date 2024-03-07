ECHL Transactions - March 6

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 7, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

South Carolina:

Sean Ross, F

Wichita:

Kevin Resop, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Delete Evan Boucher, F traded to Iowa

Fort Wayne:

Add Brett Brochu, G returned from loan to Cleveland

Delete Brett Brochu, G remains on Injured Reserve (original effective date 2/26)

Greenville:

Add Jonathan Yantsis, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin Saint, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Delete Pavel Novak, F recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Kalamazoo:

Add Quinn Preston, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Add Mason Emoff, F activated from reserve

Delete Quinn Preston, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Bennett Stockdale, F signed contract, added to active roster

Reading:

Delete Will Zmolek, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Savannah:

Add Patrick Guay, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ross Armour, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nolan Welsh, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Gilmour, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Marko Reifenberger, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tyson Empey, F assigned by Hershey

Add Kevin O'Neil, F assigned by Hershey

Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)

Delete Benton Maass, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)

Delete Mitchell Gibson, G recalled to Hershey by Washington

Wichita:

Add Beck Warm, G assigned by San Jose (AHL)

