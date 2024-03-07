ECHL Transactions - March 6
March 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 7, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
South Carolina:
Sean Ross, F
Wichita:
Kevin Resop, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Delete Evan Boucher, F traded to Iowa
Fort Wayne:
Add Brett Brochu, G returned from loan to Cleveland
Delete Brett Brochu, G remains on Injured Reserve (original effective date 2/26)
Greenville:
Add Jonathan Yantsis, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin Saint, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Delete Pavel Novak, F recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Kalamazoo:
Add Quinn Preston, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Add Mason Emoff, F activated from reserve
Delete Quinn Preston, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Bennett Stockdale, F signed contract, added to active roster
Reading:
Delete Will Zmolek, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Savannah:
Add Patrick Guay, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ross Armour, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nolan Welsh, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex Gilmour, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Marko Reifenberger, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tyson Empey, F assigned by Hershey
Add Kevin O'Neil, F assigned by Hershey
Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)
Delete Benton Maass, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)
Delete Mitchell Gibson, G recalled to Hershey by Washington
Wichita:
Add Beck Warm, G assigned by San Jose (AHL)
