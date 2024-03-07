Royals Surrender Five-Goal Third Period to Drop Series Opener with Norfolk, 8-5
March 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (22-26-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Reading Royals fell to the Norfolk Admirals (33-19-3-1), 8-5, on Wednesday, March 6th at Santander Arena. Anson Thornton (2-3-0-0) with 23 saves on 30 shots. Oskari Salminen (5-1-0-0) earned the win in net for Norfolk with 21 saves on 26 shots faced.
At 6:32 of the opening frame, Gehrett Sargis put the Admirals on the board with a wrist shot past Thornton for a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. Brandon Osmundson and Sean Montgomery earned the assists on Sargis' first of two goals in the game.
Admirals vs. Royals 3/6/24 | Highlights
In the middle frame, the Royals answered back at 1:09 when Joe Nardi fed Jake Smith a centering pass for Smith's dangle around and under Salminen. At 7:23 into the frame, Kamerin Nault snapped a wrist shot over Thornton off of a pass from Darick Louis-Jean and Stepan Timofeyev. At 12:24, Tag Bertuzzi beat Salminen for his 12th goal of the season on a feed from Ryan Cox and Koletrane Wilson. At 15:45, Norfolk's Brandon Osmundson tipped in the goal off of a backdoor pass from Andrew McLean to restore Norfolk's one-goal lead at the end of 40 minutes, 3-2.
Post-Game Press Conference | 3/6/24
Within the first 1:04 of the final frame, Royals struck twice with Nardi and Devon Paliani scoring goals 13 seconds apart. Mason Millman and Jake Smith earned the assists on these goals. This assist earned Millman his 100th professional career point
Norfolk scored five straight goals to take a commanding 8-4 lead. Denis Smirnov scored his 11th goal of the season at 4:02 before Danny Katic netted his 17th goal 4:19 later. Keaton Jameson scored back-to-back goals at 9:26 and 15:08 to put Norfolk in front, 7-4. With Reading's net empty, Sargis scored his second goal in the game with 3:32 remaining in regulation. Jake Bricknell cut the deficit to three in the final 30 seconds of regulation with his 7th goal of the season assisted by Paliani and Millman. The assists set multipoint games for Millman and Paliani.
The Royals conclude their five-game homestand on Friday, March 8th against Norfolk at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game is the Royals Wall of Honor Night with a pre-game ceremony featuring the induction of Royals franchise leading defenseman for game's played and former assistant coach Nick Luukko. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats my 6:50 PM for the start of the induction ceremony, presented by V&M Towing.
To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets
-
2023-24 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 7, 2024
- Royals Surrender Five-Goal Third Period to Drop Series Opener with Norfolk, 8-5 - Reading Royals
- ECHL Transactions - March 6 - ECHL
- The Backbone of the Kansas City Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mariners Sign Forward Bennett Stockdale - Maine Mariners
- Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Report: March 7 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Beck Warm Loaned to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Will Zmolek Reassigned by Philadelphia to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 20 - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Named NSF 2024 'Sammy' Award Winner - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Surrender Five-Goal Third Period to Drop Series Opener with Norfolk, 8-5
- Will Zmolek Reassigned by Philadelphia to Lehigh Valley
- Royals Acquire D Dajon Mingo from Fort Wayne for Future Considerations, F Tag Bertuzzi Returned from Hartford
- Preview: Royals Open Three-Game Series with Admirals on Wild Wednesday
- Royals' Win Streak Snapped at Three Games, Thumped by Thunder in Series Finale, 7-3