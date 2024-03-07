Will Zmolek Reassigned by Philadelphia to Lehigh Valley

Reading Royals defenseman Will Zmolek

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Will Zmolek has been reassigned by Philadelphia from Reading to Lehigh Valley.

Zmolek, 24, has appeared in 48 games for the Royals this season. The 6'3", 194-pound, left-shot defenseman has recorded 10 points (3g-7a), 44 penalty minutes and a -1 rating with the Royals.

With Lehigh Valley, Zmolek has recorded two points (2a) in three games. The Rochester, Minnesota native is on an NHL contract with Philadelphia after signing a one-year NHL deal on March 8, 2023.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals conclude their five-game homestand on Friday, March 8th against Norfolk at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game is the Royals Wall of Honor Night with a pre-game ceremony featuring the induction of Royals franchise leading defenseman for game's played and former assistant coach Nick Luukko. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats my 6:50 PM for the start of the induction ceremony, presented by V&M Towing.

