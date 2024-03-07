Beck Warm Loaned to Wichita

March 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder goaltender Beck Warm

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder goaltender Beck Warm(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Beck Warm has been loaned to the Thunder.

Warm, 24, was recalled to the Barracuda on February 28. He has won his last two starts in a Thunder uniform with his last victory coming on February 23 in Indy. Warm made 42 saves to help the Thunder claim a 4-1 win.

The Whistler, British Columbia native is 8-11-1 in 20 games with a 4.09 goals-against average and .879 save percentage. Last year, he won 28 games for the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Wichita remains at home tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. to host the Iowa Heartlanders.

Friday night is Healthcare Champions Night, presented by the Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine as well as Toyota and QuikTrip Buy In Night. Head over to any local-area QT location to get your complimentary upper-level ticket voucher. These vouchers need to be redeemed for an upper-level ticket and can be upgraded into the lower bowl for a small fee.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.