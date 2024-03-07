K-Wings Named NSF 2024 'Sammy' Award Winner

March 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that the team has won the National Sports Forum's (NSF) 2024 SAMMY Award.

The NSF SAMMY (Sales Advertising Marketing Management Idea of the Year) Award recognizes the year's most outstanding idea regarding the overall objective, action, and results.

Kalamazoo took home the award via its 'GEM IDEA,' leaning on its DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) efforts from the 2022-23 season specific to Autism Awareness, Hockey Fights Cancer, Rainbow Ice, Coats for Floats, and Pink Ice. The K-Wings beat out the Cleveland Browns (NFL). Sacramento Kings (NBA), two major marketing firms that created Super Bowl ads for Staples and PetSmart and the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL).

This is the first award the Kalamazoo Wings have earned outside of the ECHL," said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings general manager and governor. "It affirms the hard work and dedication put into our DEI efforts every hockey season. This award represents the makeup of our staff and players and the Kalamazoo Community. I couldn't be more proud."

A superior judging panel, consisting of sports industry professionals from the pro and collegiate teams in San Diego, CA reviewed all of the SAMMY submissions and narrowed them down to the six best ideas of the year.

After securing the nomination last Fall, the K-Wings presented with the five other finalists at the 2024 National Sports Forum in Pittsburgh, PA, last week.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.