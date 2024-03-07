K-Wings Named NSF 2024 'Sammy' Award Winner
March 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that the team has won the National Sports Forum's (NSF) 2024 SAMMY Award.
The NSF SAMMY (Sales Advertising Marketing Management Idea of the Year) Award recognizes the year's most outstanding idea regarding the overall objective, action, and results.
Kalamazoo took home the award via its 'GEM IDEA,' leaning on its DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) efforts from the 2022-23 season specific to Autism Awareness, Hockey Fights Cancer, Rainbow Ice, Coats for Floats, and Pink Ice. The K-Wings beat out the Cleveland Browns (NFL). Sacramento Kings (NBA), two major marketing firms that created Super Bowl ads for Staples and PetSmart and the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL).
This is the first award the Kalamazoo Wings have earned outside of the ECHL," said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings general manager and governor. "It affirms the hard work and dedication put into our DEI efforts every hockey season. This award represents the makeup of our staff and players and the Kalamazoo Community. I couldn't be more proud."
A superior judging panel, consisting of sports industry professionals from the pro and collegiate teams in San Diego, CA reviewed all of the SAMMY submissions and narrowed them down to the six best ideas of the year.
After securing the nomination last Fall, the K-Wings presented with the five other finalists at the 2024 National Sports Forum in Pittsburgh, PA, last week.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 7, 2024
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 20 - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Named NSF 2024 'Sammy' Award Winner - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Named NSF 2024 'Sammy' Award Winner
- K-Wings Acquire Forward Quinn Preston from Wichita
- K-Wings Weekly - Kalamazoo Thumps Newfoundland Twice, Hosts 'Dumb and Dumber & Mascot Madness' this Week
- K-Wings Throttle Growlers 6-3 in Rubber Match
- K-Wings Fall to Growlers