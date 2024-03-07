Ghost Pirates Weekly Report: March 7

Thursday, March 7th at 7:00 p.m. vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits:

NHL Affiliate: Los Angeles Kings

AHL Affiliate: Ontario Reign

Record: 39-16-2-0, 1st in South Division

Record Against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24: 7-2-0-0

Point Leader: Carter Souch (47)

Last Time Out: The Ghost Pirates lost 7-3 to the Swamp Rabbits on February 4th, with goals from Alex Swetlikoff, Simon Pinard and Brent Pedersen. Jesper Vikman made 31 saves.

Stat to Watch: Greenville is currently riding a three-game winning streak.

Saturday, March 9th at 7:00 p.m. vs South Carolina Stingrays:

NHL Affiliate: Washington Capitals

AHL Affiliate: Hershey Bears

Record: 33-20-2-1, 3rd in South Division

Record Against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24: 3-1-1-1

Point Leader: Austin Magera (57)

Last Time Out: Savannah defeated South Carolina 2-1 in a shootout victory at North Charleston Coliseum. Jordan Kaplan scored during regulation, while Pedersen and Pinard scored during the shootout to secure the win. Jesper Vikman made 31 saves.

Stat to Watch: In South Carolina's last five games, the Stingrays are 2-3.

Stats of the Week

In their last game, the Ghost Pirates scored eight goals, tying the franchise record for the most goals scored in a single game set in December 2022 against Florida.

Since joining the Ghost Pirates from Lindenwood University, Rookie forward Kyle Jeffers has recorded three goals and two assists in six games this season.

