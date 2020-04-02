Mariners "Read with Me" Program Is Back Underwary

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners have officially re-launched their summer reading program "Read with ME," giving students enrolled in grades K-8 an early chance to get started on earning Mariners prizes by reaching reading goals. Last summer, over 500 students participated in the inaugural campaign, which was launched in May 2019.

The "Read with ME" program is hours based, allowing students to earn prizes based on the amount of reading hours accumulated. The minimum prize for 500 minutes of reading earns a student a Mariners pencil, bookmark and a ticket voucher for a 2020-21 regular season game. Kids who reach 1,000 minutes of reading receive a Mariners sticker and additional voucher, plus the previous prizes. For students who accumulate the maximum prize level of 1,500 minutes will receive a Mariners travel toothbrush and a total of three ticket vouchers on top of the previously listed prizes.

"School is so important at a younger age and when you get older to put you in a good spot in life," said Riley Armstrong, Mariners Head Coach and Assistant General Manager. "And no better time than to start now! Kids - give your parents a break and let's read a book."

Fans can sign up their kids at MarinersOfMaine.com, through this page and download the "Read with ME" tracking form, which parents must fill out. Completed forms must be uploaded on the same webpage no later than August 31st, 2020. Prizes will then be available for pickup at the Mariners front office starting September 18th. Fans who chose a prize in lieu of tickets due to distance are eligible to have their prizes mailed.

The Mariners believe reading is the foundation to success and hope to help youth in Maine cultivate a life-long love of reading. The "Read with ME" program focuses on volume based reading with the hope of helping students with reading proficiency and comprehension. Reading is also a great habit to develop during COVID-19 social distancing.

