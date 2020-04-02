Atlanta Rookie Receives Honor

Duluth, GA - Gladiators forward Sam Asselin, has been named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team. With the honor, he becomes the ninth player in franchise history to receive the distinction and first since Sacha Guimond was named, after the 2012-13 season. The ECHL announcement of its All-Rookie Team for the 2019-20 season, is determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and local media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

"It's a huge honor to be named to the All-Rookie team. It was a good year both personally and collectively. It's not the end everybody wanted and that's disappointing, especially for us, we were getting hot and had higher and higher expectations. What is happening is bigger than sports and hopefully, everyone stays safe and healthy," said Gladiators Rookie Forward Sam Asselin.

The 21-year-old Asselin hails from Repentigny, Quebec, and was signed out of juniors to an AHL contract by Providence, after four seasons in the QMJHL. During the 2017-18 season, he started coming into his own after being named a CHL Memorial Cup all-star and won both the CHL Memorial Cup and QMJHL championship that year. Last season with Halifax, he was a QMJHL second-team all-star and led the league in scoring with 48 goals in 68 games, while adding 38 assists, for 86 points, with the Mooseheads.

Despite the shortened season, Sam had quite a rookie year in the ECHL. Asselin had 52 points (26g, 26a) in 53 games for Atlanta. He finished the season tied for second among rookies in goals and third in points. His six power-play goals and five game-winning goals were also tied for third among rookies.

Asselin led the Gladiators in goals, was second in points, and sixth in assists. His 26 goals tied him for 14th, among all players in franchise history, in a season. Among his other accomplishments this year were, two hat tricks, the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week award and saw his first action in the AHL. While with the Providence Bruins, he played in five games and had three assists.

Along with Asselin, the two other forwards named to the team were Justin Brazeau (Newfoundland Growlers) and Tyler Sheehy (Allen Americans). The defensive pair of Justin Baudry (Cincinnati Cyclones) and Joseph Duszak (Newfoundland Growlers), as well as goalie Billy Christopoulos (Toledo Walleye), rounded out the All-Rookie squad.

Since the ECHL began naming the All-Rookie Team in 2000-01, 20 of the players selected have gone on to play in the National Hockey League.

