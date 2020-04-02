Joseph Duszak Named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team

St. John's, NL - Newfoundland Growlers, proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs are proud to announce that defenceman Joseph Duszak was named to the ECHL's 2019-20 All-Rookie Team.

A native of Franklin Square, New York, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound defenceman recorded 9 goals and 26 assists for 35 points in 34 games along with 34 penalty minutes for the Growlers this season. Duszak also skated in 23 games with the Toronto Marlies this season where we registered 3 goals and 15 assists for 18 points.

A rookie is defined as a player who has played in less than 25 professional games at the "AA" level or higher prior to the start of the current season.

2019-20 ECHL All-Rookie Team

G - Billy Christopoulos, Toledo Walleye (24 gp, 23-3-3, 2.29 GAA, .932 save pct.)

D - Justin Baudry, Cincinnati Cyclones (61 gp, 11g, 17a, 38 pts.)

D - Joseph Duszak, Newfoundland Growlers (34 gp, 9g, 26a, 35 pts.)

F - Samuel Asselin, Atlanta Gladiators (53 gp, 26g, 26a, 52 pts.)

F - Justin Brazeau, Newfoundland Growlers (57 gp, 27g, 28a, 55 pts.)

F - Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans (47 gp, 26g, 44a, 70 pts.)

Since the ECHL began naming the All-Rookie Team in 2000-01, 20 players selected have gone on to play in the National Hockey League: Simon Gamache (2001-02); Mike Glumac, Vern Fiddler, Adam Hauser, Jason Jaffray and Zenon Konopka (2002-03); Kevin Doell and Brian Fahey (2003-04); Joey Tenute (2004-05); Cedrick Desjardins (2006-07); David Desharnais and Anton Khudobin (2007-08); Richard Bachman (2009-10); Kael Mouillierat and Ben Street (2010-11); Philipp Grubauer (2011-12); Laurent Brossoit (2013-14); Roman Will (2014-15), Jacob MacDonald (2015-16) and Landon Bow (2016-17).

