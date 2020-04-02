Baudry Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team

April 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced that defenseman Justin Baudry has been named to the 2019-20 ECHL All-Rookie Team. Baudry led all rookie defensemen in points (38), goals, (11), and assists (27), and he was also tied for sixth in overall defenseman scoring, and ninth amongst all rookies. He also led all first-year blue-liners and was fourth amongst ECHL defensemen with 165 shots on goal.

"Justin developed into a top defenseman in our league this year," remarked Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas. "He brought a combination of skill and competitiveness that allowed him to see continuous improvement as the season progressed. He is very deserving of this honor."

A native of La Broquerie, MB, Baudry ranked fourth in Cyclones team scoring and lead the team in shots. He had point streaks of three or more games on six separate occasions, including a season-high six-game heater from February 9-21 when he amassed four goals and seven assists in that span. Additionally, Baudry totaled eight multi-point efforts, including a career-high three points (3a) in a 6-5 win over the Indy Fuel on February 16, and he also had a pair of two-goal performances.

Baudry made his pro debut for the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL) late in 2019-20, appearing in two games and recording an assist. Prior to turning pro, he skated four seasons with Bemidji State University where he registered 21 goals and 47 assists in 146 career games. He also racked up 122 minutes in penalties for the Beavers and was named team captain during his senior season.

Full 2019-20 ECHL All-Rookie Team

G- Billy Christopoulos, Toledo Walleye (24 gp, 23-3-3, 2.29 GAA, .932 save pct.)

D- Justin Baudry, Cincinnati Cyclones (61 gp, 11g, 17a, 38 pts.)

D- Joseph Duszak, Newfoundland Growlers (34 gp, 9g, 26a, 35 pts.)

F- Samuel Asselin, Atlanta Gladiators (53 gp, 26g, 26a, 52 pts.)

F- Justin Brazeau, Newfoundland Growlers (57 gp, 27g, 28a, 55 pts.)

F- Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans (47 gp, 26g, 44a, 70 pts.)

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season has come to a close. We want to thank you for your support this season, as well as for your support through this difficult time for all of us. We invite you to stay up-to-date on all the latest team updates and information through our website, www.cycloneshockey.com, as well as on Facebook, and Twitter and Instagram (@CincyCyclones). We are looking forward to a prosperous and successful 2020-21 season, and plan to pick up right where we left off starting on the weekend of October 16-17 for First Face-off!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.