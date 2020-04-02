Royals Rewind Tonight at 6:30 p.m.
April 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Thursday at 6:30 p.m., the Royals present another edition of #RoyalsRewind. We're re-watching the second period and exciting third period of our win against Adirondack on BCTV from Nov. 15, 2019. The game will go live at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook and Youtube (links below). Kirill Ustimenko, Max Willman and Eric Knodel each had standout performances!
Watch Facebook Event (live polls, comments): https://www.facebook.com/30155258641/posts/10159589764933642/
Watch on Youtube: https://youtu.be/WvlPmfaG0gA
Past Episodes of Royals Rewind:
2013 Kelly Cup Finals Game 5 at Stockton: https://www.facebook.com/ReadingRoyals/videos/1155334544805397/
