Royals Rewind Tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday at 6:30 p.m., the Royals present another edition of #RoyalsRewind. We're re-watching the second period and exciting third period of our win against Adirondack on BCTV from Nov. 15, 2019. The game will go live at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook and Youtube (links below). Kirill Ustimenko, Max Willman and Eric Knodel each had standout performances!

Watch Facebook Event (live polls, comments): https://www.facebook.com/30155258641/posts/10159589764933642/

Watch on Youtube: https://youtu.be/WvlPmfaG0gA

Past Episodes of Royals Rewind:

2013 Kelly Cup Finals Game 5 at Stockton: https://www.facebook.com/ReadingRoyals/videos/1155334544805397/

