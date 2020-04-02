Billy Christopoulos Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team

(Toledo, OH) - Goaltender Billy Christopoulos has been named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team for the 2019-2020 season. The full team is listed below.

The 26-year-old finished the season with a league-best .932 save percentage, while posting a 24-3-3 record. Christopoulos had a 2.29 goals against average this season, which finished as the sixth best in the ECHL, while his 24 wins was third most.

Twice during the campaign he was honored by the league, first as Goaltender of the Week for February 17-23 when he went 2-0-0 with a 1.00GAA and .977SVP. The second came as Goaltender of the Month with a 5-1-1 over seven starts in February with a sparkling 1.82 goals against average and a .947 save percentage.

Christopoulos is the sixth Walleye player ever to land on the ECHL All-Rookie Team joining: Tylor and Tyson Spink (2016-2017), Tyler Barnes (2014-2015), Andy Bohmbach (2010-2011) and Maxime Tanguay (2009-2010).

2019-20 ECHL All-Rookie Team

G - Billy Christopoulos, Toledo Walleye

D - Justin Baudry, Cincinnati Cyclones

D - Joseph Duszak, Newfoundland Growlers

F - Samuel Asselin, Atlanta Gladiators

F - Justin Brazeau, Newfoundland Growlers

F - Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans

