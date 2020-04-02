Tyler Sheehy Named to the All-ECHL Rookie Team

Allen, Texas - The ECHL announced today that Allen Americans forward Tyler Sheehy, has been named to the 2019-2020 All-Rookie Team.

Tyler Sheehy had a fantastic rookie season with the Americans leading all rookies in scoring with 70 points in 47 games (26 goals and 44 assists).

The resident of Burnsville, Minnesota was assigned to Allen by the Minnesota Wild in October. He finished the season third overall in the league in scoring, and tied his teammate Alex Breton, for first overall in the ECHL in assists with 44.

Prior to his time with the Allen Americans, Tyler played four seasons at the University of Minnesota, where he had 41 points in 38 games in his senior year.

Below is the complete list of the 2019-2020 All ECHL Rookie Team.

2019-20 ECHL All-Rookie Team

G - Billy Christopoulos, Toledo Walleye

D - Justin Baudry, Cincinnati Cyclones

D - Joseph Duszak, Newfoundland Growlers

F - Samuel Asselin, Atlanta Gladiators

F - Justin Brazeau, Newfoundland Growlers

F - Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans

