Mariners Bring Back Master

June 26, 2019





PORTLAND, ME - Forward Nick Master has re-signed with the Mariners for 2019-20, the team announced Wednesday. The former UMass-Lowell River Hawk had a strong showing in Maine at the end of the 2018-19 season, registering seven points in eight games.

The 24-year-old Master is a native of Broomall, PA and played for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers program for parts of three seasons, where he was a teammate of Dwyer Tschantz. After a 50 point season (in 40 games) with the U18 squad in 2012-13, Master moved onto to the United States Hockey League and played for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders and Tri City Storm. With the Storm in 2014-15, Master finished 2nd on the team in goals with 23, and later averaged a point-per-game in Tri City's playoff run. He began his collegiate career at UMass-Lowell the following season.

Master enjoyed the best offensive season of his college career as a freshman in 2015-16, when he posted 24 points (8 goals and 16 assists) in 39 games, finishing in the top 10 of all Hockey East freshmen. He was also named the team's Rookie of the Year. Over his final three seasons at Lowell, Master remained a mainstay in the lineup, playing a total of 150 career college games. The River Hawks won a Hockey East Championship in his sophomore season. On March 21st, 2019 after finishing his senior year, Master signed with the Mariners.

On March 24th, 2019, Master made his professional debut, and had an assist in a 6-2 home loss to the Manchester Monarchs. It was the first of a four game point streak to kick of Master's pro career. On March 31st at Adirondack, Master opened the scoring with his first goal, coming on the power play. He would score another the following afternoon at home against Adirondack, also adding an assist for his first multi-point game. In eight games with the Mariners, Master scored three goals, with four assists.

"I'd like to thank the Mariners for giving me the opportunity to play during their playoff push last season," Master said. "It's a great organization with a great atmosphere and I can only imagine it's going to be better this year."

Master is the fifth forward and seventh player re-signed to a SPC for 2019-20. View the current roster here.

The second season of Maine Mariners ECHL hockey kicks off October 11th at home when the Adirondack Thunder visit the Cross Insurance Arena for a 7:15 PM faceoff. Full and half season plans along with 12-game mini plans and group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Single game tickets will go on sale September 16th.

