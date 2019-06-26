Over 200 Team Representatives Attend ECHL Meetings Presented by Fevo

June 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Over 200 attendees from 26 ECHL teams, including several owners, presidents and general managers, as well as representatives from teams in the American Hockey League, Southern Professional Hockey League, United States Hockey League and National Women's Hockey League, participated in the 2019 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings presented by Fevo at the New York-New York Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 19-21, 2019.

ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin kicked off the event with the annual "State of the ECHL" address and continued with a presentation on how the game has changed. Keynote speaker Mark Beal, Professor of Public Relations at Rutgers University, shared insights on how to win over the next generation of ECHL fans. Kathy Burrows, Owner/CEO of Sold Out Seating, led a presentation on retention of customers.

A number of breakout sessions were led by other industry professionals including:

Jennifer Nevins - St. Louis Blues

Lindsay Beale and Tim Salier - San Antonio Spurs/Rampage

Murray Cohn - MC Sports Sales

Blake Lawrence - opendorse

Rebecca King - Nashville Predators

Steve Delay - The Ultimate Toolkit

Andrew Ward and Ben Fairclough - iX.co

April Whitzman - Rover

Joey Dennewitz - Spire Sports, Inc.

Jeff Neidlinger - Ontario Reign

The Meetings also featured ECHL Team attendees serving as moderators for the breakout sessions.

For the 15th year in a row, AMI Graphics, the "Exclusive Signage Company of the ECHL," awarded a complete set of dasher board and under-ice graphics to an attending team, which was won by the Brampton Beast for the 2019-20 season.

The ECHL Awards Show, presented by Prolific1, recognized individual and team achievements from the 2018-19 season:

Sales Professional of the Year - Zach Cunningham, Orlando Solar Bears

Sales Rookie of the Year - Trenton Blair, Jacksonville Icemen

PR/Broadcaster of the Year - John Peterson, Tulsa Oilers

Digital Content Team of the Year - Toledo Walleye

Theme Night of the Year - Maine Mariners

Creative Ticket Package of the Year - Atlanta Gladiators

Community Service Team of the Year - Worcester Railers

Group Sales Department of the Year - Jacksonville Icemen

Ticket Department of the Year - Norfolk Admirals

Overall Award of Excellence - South Carolina Stingrays

Timeout Pros sponsored lunch during the event for attendees and entertained the crowd with interaction from their Fur Circus cast.

The annual Welcome Reception and Vendors' Showcase presented by i6, which highlighted over 25 companies, provided an opportunity for teams to view products from League vendors and licensees.

The week also included the 8th annual ECHL Career Fair, presented by TeamWork Online. Over 60 candidates from across the country - along with 14 ECHL teams, the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights, the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and AEG, attended the fair with multiple candidates receiving job offers on site. Golden Knights' President Kerry Bubolz delivered the keynote address of the event.

