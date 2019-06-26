Stingrays Receive 2018-19 ECHL Team Award of Excellence

June 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, are pleased to announce that the club has been honored with the Team Award of Excellence by the ECHL for the 2018-19 season.

This award recognizes the ECHL organization that executes a well-rounded business plan including, but not limited to, sales, marketing, media relations and merchandising while also distinguishing themselves in the community, on and off the ice.

"We are honored to be recognized by the ECHL with such an outstanding award," said Stingrays Principal Owner Todd Halloran. "I'm proud of what we've accomplished this season and look forward to the Stingrays continued success moving into the 2019-20 year."

This is the first time the Stingrays have won the award, which has been presented by the ECHL since the 2003-04 season. All league awards were presented and announced at the 2019 ECHL Hockey Summer meetings in Las Vegas on June 20.

"I'm very proud of our staff and the hard work everyone put in this season," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "This award could not have been achieved without the support of our extremely loyal and passionate fans, our corporate partners and the entire Lowcountry community."

The Stingrays were also a finalist for eight other ECHL awards including Community Service Team of the Year, Digital Content Team of the Year, Group Sales Department of the Year, Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year, PR/Broadcaster of the Year, Sales Professional of the Year, Sales Rookie of the Year and Theme Night of the Year.

The 27th season of South Carolina Stingrays hockey begins in Orlando against the Solar Bears on October 12. The Stingrays will open their home schedule in North Charleston vs. Orlando the following week on Saturday, October 19.

Season tickets are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.