Mavericks Re-Sign Forwards Eick, Ulett for 2019-20 Season

June 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced their first player signings for the 2019-20 season Wednesday. The club announced they have signed forwards C.J Eick and Loren Ulett to Standard Player's Contracts for the upcoming season. The signings are the Mavericks first of the offseason.

Eick, who tallied 27 points on 12 goals and 15 assists in 70 games for Kansas City last season, returns to the Mavericks for his third season with the club. In 92 career games for the Mavs, the Appleton, Wisconsin native has totaled 13 goals and 20 assists for 33 points. A five-foot-seven, 161-pound spark plug, Eick provides the Mavericks with nearly 200 games of ECHL experience. His next game will be his 200th career game in the ECHL. The 27-year old was one of the Mavericks most disciplined players last year, tying for second on the team with a plus-12 plus/minus rating and 24 penalty minutes.

Ulett enters his second year with the club, after being signed from the Southern Professional Hockey League's Birmingham Bulls halfway through the season. In 38 games with Kansas City last season, Ulett scored three goals and assisted on five goals for eight points. The six-foot-one, 209 pounder's hard hitting playing style resulted in 93 penalty minutes, good for third on the team in the category in just over a half season's worth of games. The 24-year old from Port Perry, Ontario, Canada also excelled in the postseason, scoring two goals in the Mavericks 4-3 victory over the Tulsa Oilers in Game Five of the 2019 Mountain Division Semifinals.

The Mavericks will continue to announce player signings in the coming days and weeks. Stay tuned to kcmavericks.com and Mavs social media for updates.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

