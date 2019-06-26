Vaive Returns for 2019-20 Season

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have re-signed player/assistant coach and team captain Justin Vaive to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2019-20 season.

"I love this city and the fans, so coming back next season was a pretty easy decision for me," remarked Vaive. "We were able to start something pretty special last year, but it wasn't the end result we wanted. My goal, as is the goal of everyone in that locker room, is to bring a Kelly Cup back to Cincinnati."

Vaive appeared in 65 games for the 2018-19 Brabham Cup champion Cyclones, accounting for 19 goals and 15 assists, and was second on the team with 120 minutes in penalties. The Buffalo, NY, native enjoyed multi-point outings on five separate occasions, including a season-high four-point output (3g, 1a) in a 7-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers on February 2. He also enjoyed a season-long five-game goal and point streak from November 2-9, where he totaled five goals and an assist, helping the 'Clones to a 4-1-0-0 record in that stretch. He also contributed three goals and six assists in 11 games during the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

"A critical part of a team is leadership, and Justin provides that in many areas," said Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas. "He is an important part of our team both on and off the ice, and we look forward to him continuing to lead us in our quest for a championship."

Throughout his eight-year pro career, Vaive has spent parts of five seasons with Cincinnati. In 146 career games with the Cyclones, Vaive has amassed 59 goals and 42 assists, including a career-high 45-point season (32g, 13a) in 2017-18, where he led the team and was tied for fifth in the League in goals, and was also fifth on the team in points. His ECHL career has also seen a stop in Greenville with the Road Warriors during the 2013-14 season where he accounted for 10 goals and eight assists in 13 games.

Drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Vaive has spent the bulk of his pro career in the American Hockey League (AHL), accounting for 67 points (31g, 36a) in 280 games played between Cincinnati's AHL affiliate Rochester Americans, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Hartford Wolf Pack, and San Antonio Rampage.

Prior to turning pro in 2011-12, Vaive was a four-year letter winner with the Miami University RedHawks from 2007-11. He helped lead the RedHawks to a Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) Regular Season Championship in 2010, and a CCHA Playoff Championship in 2011. In 160 career games with Miami, Vaive accounted for 23 goals and 23 assists, along with 208 penalty minutes.

