Adirondack Civic Center Coalition and City of Glens Falls Enter New Five-Year Lease

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Civic Center Coalition has formally entered into a new five-year lease with the City of Glens Falls to operate Cool Insuring Arena. The lease officially begins January 1, 2020 and will be effective until December 31, 2024.

"We've seen tremendous progress over the past five years, and we look forward to the progress we will see over the next five." Dan Burke, President of the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition, Board of Directors said today. "We are not where we are today without the support of our community, the Warren County Board of Supervisors, the City of Glens Falls, former Mayor Jack Diamond, current Mayor Dan Hall, Senator Betty Little, Assemblyman Dan Stec, our partners, and the great Adirondack Thunder hockey fans."

"I am excited about the future of the Cool Insuring Arena. The arena plays a vital role in our community. It enhances the quality of life in the tri-county area and serves as an economic engine for the region." Said Mayor Dan Hall. "The arena is in good hands. I think others at the county level and in neighboring communities see that too. This agreement is proof of that. There's a willingness to share the funding challenges in keeping the venue viable and moving forward and those funding challenges no longer fall uniquely on the backs of city taxpayers.

The Coalition is taking the arena in a positive direction and I believe they are the people who are best qualified to move the arena forward. They have a vision and have the drive to bring that vision to fruition. I'm looking forward to the next several years as the Coalition works with the community to help the Cool Insuring Arena achieve its full potential."

